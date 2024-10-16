Two Yorkshire Spots are the Most Haunted Places in the UK

By Siohan Mckenny
Contributor
Published 16th Oct 2024, 03:02 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 15:16 BST
Big 7 Travel has released the most haunted places in the UK. Would you spook up your October with a visit to these Yorkshire locations?

If anything's going to get you in the Halloween spirit, it's a good ol' fashioned creepy building. Ghosthunting is a retro October tradition, and unlike Yorkshire's crumbling abbeys, it never gets old.

The Yorkshire spots on the list are:

  1. Wharram Percy
  2. Whitby Abbey
Wharram PercyWharram Percy
Wharram Percy

Being an abandoned medieval village, Wharram Percy is naturally spooky. While the village is impressively reserved, it's also a reminder of its grisly past. Medieval villagers would ritualistically mutilate corpses to stop the dead from rising – remains evidencing this were found in, of course, Wharram Percy.

Whitby Abbey is rife with ghost stories and tales of phantom residents – the most famous being St Hilda. As the abbess of Whitby Abbey, it's said that she never really left.

