Two Yorkshire Spots are the Most Haunted Places in the UK
If anything's going to get you in the Halloween spirit, it's a good ol' fashioned creepy building. Ghosthunting is a retro October tradition, and unlike Yorkshire's crumbling abbeys, it never gets old.
The Yorkshire spots on the list are:
- Wharram Percy
- Whitby Abbey
Being an abandoned medieval village, Wharram Percy is naturally spooky. While the village is impressively reserved, it's also a reminder of its grisly past. Medieval villagers would ritualistically mutilate corpses to stop the dead from rising – remains evidencing this were found in, of course, Wharram Percy.
Whitby Abbey is rife with ghost stories and tales of phantom residents – the most famous being St Hilda. As the abbess of Whitby Abbey, it's said that she never really left.