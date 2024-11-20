Two Yorkshire care assistants make UK’s top 10

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Caremark, a leading UK home care provider, has proudly announced the finalists for its prestigious UK award, ‘The Incredibles’ and Judith Taylor from Huddersfield and Nicole Drury from Goole have been recognised in the country’s top ten care assistants. The awards celebrate the extraordinary contributions of care assistants across the UK and distinguish an exceptional dedication to providing outstanding care.

This year’s selection process was highly competitive, with over 5,000 care assistants from across the UK being considered. Judith and Nicole stood out for their unwavering commitment to improving the lives of their customers, offering not only professional care but compassion and kindness that has had a lasting impact on those they support.

Fiona Smith, Franchise Owner of Caremark Kirklees, who nominated Judith, remarked:

“Judith has a heart of gold and always steps in to help with extra calls if she can. Caremark is etched through her like Blackpool rock! She takes the time to get to know each of her customers and adjusts her approach every time to encourage independence.

Judith Taylor from Huddersfield (left) and Nicole Drury from Goole (right).

“Whether it’s helping someone with dementia preserve essential life skills – such as making tea, going for a walk, or assisting with dusting during a visit – she continually goes above and beyond. She has even taken home the laundry of a customer whose kitchen was being renovated, simply to ensure their care was uninterrupted.”

Graham Precious, Managing Director of Caremark Hull and East Riding, who nominated Nicole, shared:

“We’re thrilled Nicole has made the finals for this award. She exemplifies the very best of caregiving and consistently puts the wellbeing of her customers at the heart of everything she does. This was clearly demonstrated in her work with an 88-year-old customer who sustained a brain injury after a road traffic accident. Her role extended far beyond routine care as she was instrumental in every aspect of this person's discharge and rehabilitation process.

“Nicole doesn’t just provide care – she empowers her customers, builds trust and fosters confidence, ensuring they are active participants in their care journey. Her efforts have improved this person’s quality of life and empowered them to reclaim independence after years in residential care. Nicole embodies the spirit of compassionate care and fully deserves this recognition for her extraordinary contributions.”

This year’s ‘Incredibles’ represent a wide range of exceptional care work, but what unites Judith, Nicole and the other finalists is their shared dedication to enriching the lives of others.

David Glover, CEO of Caremark, praised the finalists for their outstanding achievements:

“A huge congratulations to Judith, Nicole and our other 2024 ‘Incredibles’ finalists – the nominees for this year’s award are nothing short of remarkable. These are people who not only perform their jobs with excellence but do so with a deep sense of empathy and a genuine desire to improve the lives of others. They represent the heart of Caremark and the broader care community.

“I’m so proud of the outstanding care our team provides to customers across the UK each day. It’s a privilege to be honouring the achievements of Judith, Nicole and the other finalists with a dedicated awards event again this year. We hope this recognition will show them how much we appreciate their compassion, encourage continued excellence within the care sector and inspire more shared stories next year.”

To honour these inspiring care assistants, Caremark will be hosting a special event at the iconic Fortnum & Mason in London at the end of this month. The event will offer a chance for finalists to network, enjoy a luxurious afternoon tea, and be celebrated for their extraordinary contributions to the care sector. The highlight of the event will be the exciting announcement of The Incredible of the Year, a title reserved for the finalist whose work has shown exceptional dedication and impact.

For more details about Caremark and to learn about the services provided, please visit https://www.caremark.co.uk/.