Two new associate promotions at Ramsdens

Ramsdens Solicitors, which has grown to 11 offices throughout Yorkshire, is continuing to recognise and reward colleagues with two recent associate promotions.

The 150-year-old firm’s clinical negligence and personal injury team has been further strengthened by the appointment of Ian Miles to senior associate, while Ramsdens’ private client practice sees Kirsty Dunn promoted to associate.

Based at Ramsdens’ Leeds office, Ian Miles joined Ramsdens in 2022 as a litigation executive, having previously worked for a number of sector-leading international law firms. With 20 years’ experience, he has expertise in handling complex injury claims, including brain injury. Mr Miles’ specialisms cover employers’ liability, occupiers’ liability and road traffic accident claims, as well as claims involving clinical negligence against medical and healthcare providers.

An associate of the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives and a ‘recommended lawyer’ in The Legal 500, 2021 edition, Mr Miles is known as a skilled litigator and is an active member of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers.

Kirsty Dunn of Ramsdens Solicitors

Kirsty Dunn, a chartered legal executive and Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEx) probate practitioner, joined Ramsdens in 2021 having predominately worked in litigation before transferring her skills and expertise to specialise in wills, lasting powers of attorney and the administration of estates. She is now based at the firm’s Edgerton office. Her expertise includes advising on the severance of jointly owned properties to enable families to put in place protection from care fees, when making a will.

Paul Joyce, managing partner of Ramsdens Solicitors, said: “It’s extremely satisfying to see talented members of the team like Ian and Kirsty developing their legal skills with us. Both are technically adept lawyers who consistently put their clients first and deliver outstanding service in their respective niche areas of the law.

“We are pleased to celebrate these promotions with Ian and Kirsty as we pride ourselves on providing a supportive, nurturing environment where up-and-coming lawyers can flourish with the support of more senior colleagues.”

