Try before you buy at Partington’s Holiday Parks and fall in love with holiday time

Looking for a pitch perfect getaway in 2025 that just keeps on giving? Partington’s Holiday Parks are offering an exciting try before you buy incentive that lets you test-drive the wonderfully laidback lifestyle of owning your very own holiday home!

It’s an easy, no-pressure way to experience the true magic of holiday home ownership, while giving you the opportunity to have a good look round at all the fabulous onsite facilities, ask all the questions and imagine just how lovely life could be as a Partington’s holiday home owner. We are talking long lazy mornings, big family barbecues and the chance to rest and recharge whenever you want in your very own cosy caravan or luxury lodge at a picturesque countryside retreat or a fun-packed coastal escape. Sound good?

Partington’s is a family-owned business which owns and operates holiday parks across Lancashire, the Lake District and the Yorkshire Dales, with a focus on family fun and making memorable experiences.

To experience the popular Partington’s Try Before You Buy initiative, simply book a short break at either Black Beck in the Lake District, Tarn House in Skipton or one of the three Lancashire & Blackpool-based holiday parks, along with a sales appointment and park tour, and if you decide to purchase one of the caravans or lodges following your visit, Partington’s will deduct the cost of your break from the price of your new holiday home! It’s a win, win!

Partington's Newton Hall, Blackpool

Try Before You Buy is becoming more and more popular with clever holiday home buyers who want to know exactly what’s on offer when they are looking for the perfect place to call their own, and even with holiday lovers who didn’t realise just how much they needed a homely space to retreat to every now and then. But don’t just take our word for it! Two happy holiday home owners told us exactly why they had opted to purchase after visiting a park for their Try Before You Buy weekend:

"Try Before You Buy is a really good idea, because you get to experience the park and what is happening on the site for the weekend you're there. It also gives you the chance to explore the wider area" - Lisa from Bolton – Newton Hall Holiday Park.

“I had always been against the idea of owning a static caravan, but it had always been a dream of my husband’s. We decided to look around to get an idea of the overall costs and potential benefits. We settled on Partington’s as they offer a lot of facilities, the sites are not too big and they are predominantly visited by owners and their families. We enjoyed the weekend so much we had signed on the dotted line by the half-way point! We then had the keys to our own van within two weeks and we have not regretted this decision since. We have made so many special memories with our family.” - Deborah – Windy Harbour Holiday Park.

Still not sure? Visit the Partington’s website and take a thrilling virtual tour to dive into the charming personality of each holiday park - from the stunning natural vistas of Black Beck in the Lake District to the perfectly located Windy Harbour on the banks of the River Wyre near Blackpool. Take a peek at the caravans and lodges, hear the birdsong, check out all the amenities and dream of spending quality time with loved ones in your own little slice of holiday heaven.

Partington's Black Beck, Lake District

Partington’s Marketing Director, Robert Owen, said: “Partington’s is so much more than a holiday destination, it’s a home from home with the added bonus of each park being located near some truly fantastic local attractions - whether it’s the gorgeous country walks and quaint market towns of the Yorkshire Dales, the breathtaking nature of the Lake District, or the colourful charm and excitement of Blackpool, there’s something for everyone.

“Our Try Before You Buy scheme has already proved very popular thanks to our amazing locations and excellent accommodation choices, and we have seen a huge rise in interest in holiday home purchases from across Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Cheshire, Yorkshire and Lancashire. Families are loving the chance to experience the Partington's magic first hand and it's no wonder - our parks are packed with fun-tastic amenities for all ages. Whether you’re dreaming of a peaceful retreat to escape the hustle and bustle, or a lively park full of activities for the whole family, we’ve got the perfect spot for you.”

Ready to turn your dream into a reality this year? Don’t wait! Availability for Try Before You Buy short stays are limited, and spaces are filling up fast. Call Partington’s Holiday Parks today on 01253 879911 to secure your spot.

Then get ready to pack your bags, put your feet up and experience the joy of owning a Partington’s holiday home.

Partington's Windy Harbour

Partington’s Holiday Parks – Life is better when you take time out to enjoy it...

For further information on Partington’s Holiday Parks please visit www.partingtons.com and take a virtual tour of the holiday parks at www.partingtons.com/virtual-tours.