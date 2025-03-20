Trailblazing carer scoops national award at the Great British Care Awards

Not-for-profit care provider, Harrogate Neighbours, is celebrating the achievement of local carer, Sian Cox, a Community Care Assistant at Greenfield Court Care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knaresborough based, mother of two, Sian, began her career in care less than two years ago, and was named the National Winner of the ‘Care Home Newcomer’ Award at the prestigious Great British Care Awards held in Birmingham.

This remarkable accolade recognises excellence in social care, shining a spotlight on Sian’s dedication and outstanding contributions to the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sian has a BA Hons in Young Children's Learning and Development and managed a local nursery before joining Harrogate Neighbours in 2023. She was nominated by Lynsey Robinson, Registered Manager at Greenfield Court Care and was awarded Regional Winner in November 2024, before going on to take the national title.

Sian Cox at the Great British Care Awards 2025

Sian was recognised for her ‘remarkable passion and exceptional leadership’, as well as her ability to ‘face challenges head-on’, demonstrating ‘resilience, vision, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.’ Sian was described as, ‘more than just a newcomer, but a trailblazer paving the way for others.’

Speaking about her win, Sian Cox said, “Winning this award comes as a wonderful shock. I would not be where I am today if it wasn’t for my amazingly supportive colleagues who have nurtured and supported me in every aspect of my role.

“I have never worked anywhere so special – but the best thing of all is the lovely people we care for in the community. I look forward to continuing to support our elderly community however I can to try and bring and little happiness and smiles to their day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denise McEvoy, Chief Operating Officer as Harrogate Neighbours, added, “I am so proud of Sian, the wider team and Lynsey for creating such a supportive and nurturing environment for Sian and all the other carers.

Sian Cox from Harrogate Neighbours, winner of National Care Home Newcomer Award

“Sian may be new to the care sector, but she has shown very quickly her commitment and passion for care – this shines through in the support she provides in the community and at our Day care centre – well done Sian.”

Sue Cawthray, CEO at Harrogate Neighbours, said, “I am thrilled not only for Sian, who is so deserving of the award, but it is a first for Harrogate Neighbours to have a winner at the National Awards. It just highlights how important it is to recognise the work that care providers do day in and day out in a sector that continues to be met by so many challenges.”

This award is a significant milestone for both Sian and Harrogate Neighbours, demonstrating the importance of recognising excellence in care and putting quality care in Yorkshire on the map.