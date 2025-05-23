TOUR DE BARCHESTER – LOCAL CARE HOME WORKERS SUPPORT COLLEAGUE IN MEGA CHALLENAGE

For the fourth year running, staff from Barchester Healthcare’s care homes and hospitals are taking on a gruelling 225 mile cycling challenge this time from Dumfries to Cheshire. Their aim is to raise money for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation which supports older people and other adults living with a disability or mental health problems by helping them to connect or re-connect with others in their local communities. Set up in 2000, this year marks the Foundation’s 25th year supporting individuals, community groups and small charities all across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Melia divisional sales and marketing manger will ride 225 miles to raise money for Barchester Charitable foundation. Amy will cycle to 17 homes run by Barchester Healthcare across four days from 10th June.

Amy said: This is my first time doing a cycle challenge and I’m really excited yet terrified to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have been running on and off for years and I absolutely love it, but getting on two wheels is completely different thing. Its years since I’ve been on a bike so wish me luck.

Amy Melia

I am hoping to raise lots of money for the foundation. I know all the staff, residents and relatives at The Dales Care Home plus my family and friends are all behind me. Their support and raising money will help me go the distance.

People can donate via Amy just giving: https://www.justgiving.com/page/amy-melia-2025?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=EM&utm_campaign=015