TOUR DE BARCHESTER – LOCAL CARE HOME WORKERS SUPPORT COLLEAGUE IN MEGA CHALLENAGE
Amy Melia divisional sales and marketing manger will ride 225 miles to raise money for Barchester Charitable foundation. Amy will cycle to 17 homes run by Barchester Healthcare across four days from 10th June.
Amy said: This is my first time doing a cycle challenge and I’m really excited yet terrified to take part.
I have been running on and off for years and I absolutely love it, but getting on two wheels is completely different thing. Its years since I’ve been on a bike so wish me luck.
I am hoping to raise lots of money for the foundation. I know all the staff, residents and relatives at The Dales Care Home plus my family and friends are all behind me. Their support and raising money will help me go the distance.
People can donate via Amy just giving: https://www.justgiving.com/page/amy-melia-2025?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=EM&utm_campaign=015