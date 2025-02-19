Total Fitness Wakefield Announces Huge Investment into State-of-the-Art Fitness Equipment

Total Fitness in Wakefield has announced a huge investment into new cardio equipment for both clubs as part of an ongoing commitment to delivering the best possible workout for members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six-figure partnership is being rolled out to all 15 Total Fitness clubs, with the leading mid-market health chain becoming the first UK health club to provide its members with access to DRax’s premium fitness equipment.

As part of the investment of over £500,000, Total Fitness clubs will see a fleet of new cardio equipment on offer to members brand-new cross trainers, upright bikes, and recumbent bikes designed for reliability and high performance. The number of stair climbers in each club will also be increased to meet growing demand, while the introduction of the innovative ‘My Mountain’ machine adds a completely new workout option for members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My Mountain combines the benefits of a treadmill, and stair climber into one versatile machine. With an incline range of -5% to 50%, My Mountain simulates hiking and climbing, providing a low-impact yet challenging workout suitable for all fitness levels. The equipment upgrade aligns with Total Fitness’ mission to achieve the right balance between volume and variety of equipment in their health clubs.

All new equipment from DRax will featured 15.6" HD TV's.

With a proven track record in Australia and Asia, DRax’s equipment is renowned for its reliability and innovative features, making it ideal for high-usage gym environments. The stair climbers, for example, are fitted with 15.6-inch Full HD touch screens running on Android OS, providing an intuitive and engaging user experience.

And with a vast gym space, Total Fitness gyms are able to integrate DRax with their extensive selection of equipment, enabling members to enjoy diverse and engaging workouts that suit their goals and fitness levels.

Dean Zweck, Product Development Manager at Total Fitness, commented: “Our collaboration with DRax is an important step forward in enhancing the experience for our members. When selecting a new equipment supplier, we focused on volume, variety, and robustness, and DRax stood out for its ability to meet these demands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The introduction of My Mountain is particularly exciting. This state-of-the-art machine offers an entirely new workout option for our members, combining the best features of multiple machines in one. It’s part of our commitment to investing in cutting-edge equipment that supports our members’ fitness journeys.”

DRax Eliptical trainer being introduced to Total Fitness Wakefield

To ensure members can maximise the benefits of the new equipment, all fitness teams at Total Fitness will receive training from DRax master trainers. Facilities teams will also undergo technical training to ensure the machines are well-maintained and operating to the highest standards.

The new DRax equipment will begin appearing in Total Fitness clubs in January, with installations continuing into February. Careful planning will ensure minimal disruption to members during the rollout.

This latest investment is the first phase of Total Fitness’ broader strategy to continuously improve its facilities and offerings, ensuring that every member has access to the space and opportunities to achieve more than they thought possible, no matter their goal, life stage or starting point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership with DRax aligns with Total Fitness’ ethos of championing variety, from spacious gym floors with state-of-the-art equipment, and over 70 classes per week to extensive pool areas and digital workouts.

Find out more about Total Fitness on their website.