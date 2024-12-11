Tools, spares, memorabilia and parts at LRM’s Ripon Spring Autojumble

If your New Year’s resolution to restore, renovate, repair, or simply make good on that long-promised garage clear-out is already looking suspiciously “parked”, your perfect injection of oomph is on the horizon!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Land Rover Monthly Magazine’s incredibly popular Land Rover, 4x4 and Vintage Autojumble is taking over Ripon Racecourse on Sunday, March 2, packed with bargains, inspiration and like-minded vintage and 4x4 fans.

Your chance to snap up a bargain, grab that perfect part, or pocket some cash while freeing up space. This outdoor event offers a wealth of new, used, old, obsolete and rare Land Rover, 4x4 and vintage spares, parts and accessories from all eras - and that’s just for starters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon has a variety of accessible grass and hardstanding areas, that’ll be packed with a wide range of treasures to discover. From tools and off-road accessories to farm memorabilia and ex-army surplus.

Warners’ popular North Yorkshire Land Rover, 4x4 and Vintage Autojumbles is at Ripon Racecourse

You’ll also find barn, yard, and shed clear-outs, tractor and machinery parts, agri-jumble, and camping gear. Plus, there's always a good chance of spotting vehicle sales, including stationary engines.

Supported by Cherished Vehicle Insurance, trading will run 9.30am – 2pm, plenty of time to rummage among the treasures, swap tips, and chat over a cuppa with like-minded enthusiasts. A late treat from Santa, you can save up to 22% on pre-booked visitor and trade tickets, while under-16s go free, and dogs are not only warmly welcomed, but encouraged to participate in their very own ‘Dog of the Day’ competition!

LRM event organiser Steve Miller says: “Ripon’s great race course facilities, stunning North Yorkshire backdrop and easy accessibility from all directions always make this an incredibly popular Autojumble with great spring bargains to be had. As well as looking forward to a good catch-up, I know LRM team members will be keeping their project shopping lists to hand too!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conveniently located near the A1M, with clear event signage from all major routes and ample free parking.

Save up to 22% on pre-booked visitor and trader tickets via https://bit.ly/lrmautojumbleriponmar, where you’ll also find all the latest news, updates and directions.