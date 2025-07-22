Tool theft nightmare – Tradespeople in Yorkshire and the Humber being driven out of the industry as criminals strike

Tradespeople are being driven out of the industry by brazen criminals stealing equipment from their business.

Research from commercial insurer NFU Mutual* shows one in 20 tradespeople in Yorkshire and the Humber had considered leaving their trade due to the impact of tool theft and, more than that, one in 15 knew someone who had quit in the last 12 months.

It is a last resort for those working in the industry in the area, with eight in every 10 tradespeople surveyed saying they had been a victim of theft in the last year – higher than the UK trend where 72% had fallen victim to theft.

While the financial hit of crime is evident – the average cost to those surveyed across Yorkshire and the Humber was almost £2,500 – the impact is far more than that. A quarter of tradespeople admitted one of the biggest issues of tool theft was an impact on their stress and mental health, with more than one in five living in fear of a repeat offence.

Zoe Knight, Head of Commercial at NFU Mutual, said: “The theft of tools from hard-working tradespeople across Yorkshire and the Humber not only impacts their ability to earn a livelihood, but also burdens them financially and emotionally.

“It’s sad to see so many tradespeople either considering leaving the industry or knowing people who have because of crime – and shows how devastating this can be for individuals.

“It is more important than ever to take as many security steps as you can to try and protect yourself – mark tools, increase vehicle security, install cameras where possible – and try to deter thieves who are committing these thefts.”

Security holds ever-increasing importance in the fight against criminals, with CCTV by far and away the most popular choice for tradespeople across the UK. Of those surveyed, more than half used CCTV as a method of protection, with alarms (41%) next on the list. Some tradespeople (6%) were even resorting to guard dogs to fend off thieves.

Lee Wilcox, CEO and Co-Founder of On The Tools, a community that campaigns strongly against tool theft, added: "While a huge number of UK tradespeople have had their tools stolen, we found that an even greater figure (86%) worry about the crime, highlighting the widespread anxiety and stress caused by this ongoing issue. Tool theft isn’t slowing down.

"These findings prove just how urgently action is needed. If this crime were happening in any other industry, at such a scale, it’s hard to believe it would be ignored. So why are tradespeople left to their own devices? We need everyone’s support, whether you’re in the trade or not, to amplify this issue. We want action, and we won’t stop until we get it."

The nationwide research also shows a variety of places tradespeople store their tools. One in five keep them safe in a secure storage unit, 19% leave them at their business premises, 13% in their vehicle at a home address, while one in 20 leave in a vehicle but at their business address.

NFU Mutual is sharing the following advice to tradespeople:

Minimise storage of tools and equipment in vans: a robust, lockable building is preferable. Consider intruder alarms for buildings containing high value equipment.

If you have to leave tools and equipment in a van, make sure it’s fitted with a security alarm and, as a minimum, park against a wall so that doors cannot be opened easily.

Don’t make it easy for thieves to guess that equipment is kept inside (a van or a building) e.g. by leaving items on display and leaving tools around which may assist an intruder.

Store portable items within a robust, lockable store, such as a Security Cabinet approved by ‘Sold Secure’ to at least the Silver standard, that is fixed in place.

Restrict and control vehicular access to the work site.

Consider video security system (temporary systems and temporary intruder alarm systems are available for site use).

Security mark your tools and equipment (e.g. forensic, engraving or permanent marking) to deter thieves and aid recovery.

Don’t stockpile high value materials such as lead and copper or leave them around for longer than necessary.

For construction vehicles use CESAR marking, tracking and immobilisation to reduce the risk of theft and increase the likelihood of recovering stolen property.

Check all locks and security measures before leaving any site e.g. alarms switched on, cameras facing the right direction and security lights working.

Maintain an inventory of your tools so that you can provide evidence of what has been taken in the event of a theft.

*Survey of 500 UK tradespeople conducted by OnePoll on behalf of NFU Mutual in January 2025