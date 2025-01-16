Titanic Spa offers organic cancer-safe treatment for World Cancer Day with Comfort Zone Sacred Nature Ritual

By Georgia Magee
Contributor
Published 16th Jan 2025, 12:28 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 12:44 BST
With World Cancer Day approaching on February 4, the UK’s first eco-spa, Titanic Spa, located in Huddersfield, is proud to lead the way in inclusivity with its Cancer Safe treatments. The Comfort Zone Sacred Nature Face and Body Ritual, provides an organic, all-natural treatment for the face and body, Providing deep nourishment and anti-ageing protection for guests suffering from or recovering from Cancer.

The Comfort Zone sacred nature range is natural and organic, perfect for anyone with sensitive skin. It is also completely safe to enjoy at any stage of treatment or recovery of cancer.

https://www.titanicspa.com/spa-treatment/best-of-both-worlds/comfort-zone-sacred-nature-ritual

From £129.00

