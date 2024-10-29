TikTok star launches Xscape Yorkshire’s ‘Busk Stop’
The Busk Stop has been created following requests from buskers wanting to perform at the centre and gives local talent a free-to-use designated safe place and focal point.
Following the free gig by Yorkshire-born singer songwriter Liv, who has amassed more than 4m followers on Instagram and TikTok, the Busk Stop will be open for buskers to use during October half-term and beyond.
Performances will take place daily from 1pm to 5pm until Sunday 3rd November, with a rotating schedule, providing visitors plenty of opportunities to experience a variety of live street performances during their visit to Xscape.
Jason Warren, Centre Director at Xscape Yorkshire, said: “After receiving direct requests from performers wanting to come and busk at Xscape, it’s exciting to be able to now offer a free-to-use designated safe place and focal point at our centre.
“It gives local singers and musicians an opportunity to play to a big walk-by audience and showcase their talent. As well as being great for aspiring talent in our region it of course adds another layer of musical entertainment for our guests.
“We were honoured to officially launch our Busk Stop with an incredible performance by Liv Harland who set the tone perfectly.”
Buskers can use the Busk Stop free-of-charge on an ongoing basis.
For more information about booking a slot, visit: https://xscapeyorkshire.co.uk/