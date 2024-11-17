Tickets Now Available for the Inaugural Glowflare Short Film Festival at Beverley Parkway Cinemas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glowflare Short Film Festival is thrilled to announce that tickets for its inaugural event are officially on sale! Film enthusiasts, creatives, and anyone who loves innovative storytelling are invited to join us on January 25, 2025, at Beverley Parkway Cinemas, where a curated selection of the world’s best short films will be showcased across six screening sessions, each with the potential for live Q&A discussions with filmmakers.

The Festival Pass Includes

Priced at just £20 per person, each festival pass offers attendees the chance to enjoy:

Access to All Film Screenings: Entry to six film sessions, each featuring a unique lineup of short films across various genres and styles, screened throughout the day.Festival Program Guide: A comprehensive guide to help attendees navigate the event, with film descriptions and schedules for each screening.Live Q&A Sessions: Engage with filmmakers during live Q&A discussions after select screenings, providing insight into their creative processes and film journeys.Awards Presentation Ceremony: Conclude the festival with an awards presentation, celebrating outstanding films and talent.

Daniel Smales

Limited Seats Available – Reserve Yours Soon

With just over 230 seats available, the festival pass offers a unique experience for anyone passionate about film. We encourage early booking to secure your place. Please note, the Glowflare Short Film Festival is restricted to adults only (18+).

Submissions Are Still Open – Final Deadline on December 13, 2024

Glowflare Short Film Festival is still accepting submissions, providing filmmakers with a final opportunity to enter their projects for review. Submission fees vary by deadline, with discounts available for students and FilmFreeway Gold members. Films of all genres, under 40 minutes, are welcome to compete for a place in our 2025 lineup. For full submission details and guidelines, visit www.glowflareshortfestival.com/submissions.

Key Dates for Entrants and Attendees

Selections Announcement (20 December 2024)The official festival lineup is revealed.

Nominations Announcement (6 January 2025)Nominees in each award category are announced.

Festival & Awards (25 January 2025)A full day of screenings, live Q&As, and an awards ceremony celebrating cinematic creativity.

How to Book Festival Pass

The direct link for booking a festival pass from Monday 11th November 2024 is: https://beverley.parkwaycinemas.co.uk/glowflare-short-film-festival