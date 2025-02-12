Three Kirklees schools from the Ethos Academy Trust family gain national recognition for their focus on positive mental health and its impact on school communities

Three schools in Kirklees, all part of the Ethos Academy Trust, have all achieved the Gold Mental Health in Schools award from The Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools for the second time.

This national programme is delivered in partnership with the charity Minds Ahead, and encompasses the whole school community – pupils, families and staff - with the aim of improving the outcomes and life chances of young people.

To achieve the prestigious Gold award, schools must present detailed evidence which demonstrates they are ‘excelling’ across all eight competencies of the School Mental Health Award. These include leadership, strategy and professional development for staff, structure, culture and support for staff and pupils, engagement and wellbeing initiatives with parents and carers and collaboration with external services to promote positive mental health. The accreditation lasts for three years, after which schools can reapply.

To retain the Gold standard, the schools not only have to provide detailed evidence that demonstrates they are excelling in all eight competencies. They also have to show the impact it has had on the children, and examples of the ongoing commitment and development of each competency across the school community and further afield.

Shelley Brydon, part of the People and Culture team at Ethos Academy Trust, was keen to share the exciting news and said: “We wanted to create a culture that prioritises and promotes positive mental health for our whole school community every day, not just a focus on one area or a tick-box exercise that we do once a year.

"This has taken considerable time and effort from our amazing staff and a willingness from our pupils and their families. I’m so proud of what they have achieved. We introduced The Mental Health in Schools programme as it provides a comprehensive framework and support that really provokes continuous deeper thinking around our provision and our culture and how we can better support our whole school communities.

"As our reports show, this has had a significant impact on our mental health journey which has undoubtedly led to a marked improvement on the mental health of our children, staff and also our parents and carer, and ultimately, this has led to better learning outcomes for our pupils”

Sue Webb, Lead Coach and Verifier, praised the schools, stating: "As nurture-based schools following the ‘6 Nurture Principles’, they ensure pupils are cared for in a welcoming, calm, safe and purposeful space, where they can be challenged and pastorally supported both academically and emotionally.

"Provision for supporting pupils’ MHWB is multi-faceted and at the heart of what the school cares about most. All have EHCPs and meeting their needs is of paramount importance to staff. Relationships built on high levels of trust and safety, triangulated between staff, pupils and parents/carers are paramount to the school – and as a result, they see their pupils making good progress in all areas of their schooling. Pupil voice is heard within a regular, formal structure – but is also considered as core to informing staff practice on a daily basis.

“Staff continue to have access to numerous ongoing and new initiatives to support them professionally and personally [and] opportunities for high-quality CPD are in place, with staff taking responsibility for their development pathways through school and Trust systems. There is a strong focus on MHWB CPD.

“Parents and carers continue to be well informed and engaged in supporting pupils’ learning and the wider life of the school – indeed, the school have been awarded the Leading Parent Partnership Award. A strong focus on building relationships and working with parents/carers is embedded, and staff strive to ensure parents/carers are as engaged as possible through different channels of communication and events.”

In a letter from fellow- coach, Dr Rose Blackman, said the schools have a shared passion, “which has been instrumental in securing positive developments in the mental health and wellbeing of pupils, parents, and staff at the school. The work undertaken is child-focused and the schools have demonstrated the understanding and compassion that is extended to families who are involved with the school.”

Chris Davis, newly appointed CEO of Ethos Academy Trust said. “These accreditations are clearly aligned to our trust mission and values. This is just one example of how our staff are going above and beyond every day to improve the wellbeing of our entire school communities and build positive relationships with our staff, pupils and families to ensure we are delivering the very best provision and outcomes for our children. To retain Gold is no mean feat and I am immensely proud to be working with such a committed, devoted team."