Thirsk care home celebrates Easter with creative flair

Residents at HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home, in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, have embraced the spirit of Easter with a delightful bonnet-decorating extravaganza.

As the final week of Lent approaches, residents and staff alike seized the opportunity to infuse the home with festive fun and pastel-coloured cheer. The crafting tables were buzzing with activity for two solid hours as a steady stream of enthusiastic participants unleashed their creativity.

Armed with an array of crafting supplies, Hambleton Grange residents adorned beautiful bonnets and hats in soft shades of spring. The room hummed with laughter and chatter as many proudly showcased their handiwork, each creation a unique masterpiece.

Gill Malcolm, Hambleton Grange resident

For some, the activity sparked cherished memories of Easters past spent crafting with their own children and grandchildren. Residents beamed with pride as they donned their bespoke bonnets, a tangible reminder of an afternoon well spent.

Elaine Snowden, HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home Lifestyle Manager, said: "I enjoyed watching residents getting involved. It was particularly nice to see new faces taking part in our crafting activities and sharing their personal memories of Easter."

For more information about Hambleton Grange Care Home and upcoming events, please contact the friendly team on 01845 523 837, or email [email protected].

Hambleton Grange is a residential and residential dementia care home located on Station Road in Thirsk and rated 9.5/10 on the care home review site, Carehome.co.uk.

With 50 en-suite bedrooms and attractive décor, Hambleton Grange is proud to offer person-centred care in a dignified manner, promoting independence as far as possible.