Thinking of making a move to God's own country?

Yorkshire Building Society produces useful home buyers Yorkshire dialect glossary this Yorkshire Day (August 1).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate Yorkshire Day (August 1), Yorkshire Building Society has launched a light-hearted yet practical Yorkshire dialect glossary to help homebuyers navigate the local lingo as they consider a move to God’s Own Country.

With Yorkshire continuing to stand out as one of the most affordable regions to live in the UK. The average house price [i] in Yorkshire currently sits at £203,836, significantly lower than the national average of £268,652. While prices have risen from £158,072 in 2020, the region still offers excellent value for money. This affordability, combined with its stunning landscapes, vibrant cities, and welcoming communities, makes Yorkshire an increasingly attractive place to call home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you’re taking a skeg (look) at a laithe (barn) conversion in the Dales or eyeing up a terraced yam (home) in Bradford with a coil ‘oil (coal shed) in the garth (yard), the society’s new glossary is designed to help you feel right at home.

Yorkshire Building Society Branch

The Yorkshire dialect is one of the most distinctive and enduring in the UK, with roots in Old Norse, Old English, and regional farming traditions. It reflects the county’s rich history, strong sense of identity, and no-nonsense approach to life — qualities that continue to shape Yorkshire’s communities today.

Ben Merritt, director of mortgages at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We hope our Yorkshire dialect glossary will help anyone thinking of flittin’ to God’s Own Country to understand some of the local phrases they may come across when it comes to searching for a home in our beautiful county.

“Yorkshire isn’t just rich in character — it’s also one of the most affordable places to live in the UK. With average house prices here around £65,000 lower than the national average, it’s no surprise more people are looking to make the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We created the glossary to bring a smile on Yorkshire Day — and to celebrate the warmth, wit and character that make this region so special.

“We are rightly proud of our Yorkshire roots and of helping people buy their own homes for over 160 years, but as we celebrate Yorkshire Day it is also worth pointing out that a lot of our business is done outside the region. So as we proudly fly the White Rose flag, we’re equally proud to help people save for the future and buy their homes all over the country.”

Yorkshire home buyers dialect glossary

Yorkshire term Meaning ‘Ack Roof Addle Earn Bog Toilet Cadger Borrower Causey Pavement Coil ‘oil Coal shed or cellar Cumly Good looking Fettle To tidy/mend Flit/Flittin’ Moving house Gainest Nearest Gander Look Garth Yard Gear Items/things Ginnell Alleyway Godspenny’s Money Good ‘un Good one Gradley Good/excellent Laithe Barn Latin Searching for Luggin Carrying Manky Not nice/unpleasant Middin’ Muck heap Middlin’ Average Minging Horrible Parlour Sitting room Reyt Right Skeg Look Skoil School Sneck Door Snicket Alleyway/path Skint Broke Tew Work Yam Home Yoon Oven