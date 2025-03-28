The Snappy Trust receive £1,500 donation from local housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Snappy Trust has received a £1,500 donation from local housebuilder, Barratt Homes Yorkshire East, to support the education needs of disabled children and young people in York.

Established 40 years ago, The Snappy Trust provides dedicated resources and programmes to children and young people with a wide range of disabilities to build their confidence, independence and social skills. Based in Hob Moor’s Children’s Centre in Acomb, The Snappy Trust supports approximately 300 children and their families every year through their programmes.

The £1,500 donation will go towards providing sensory items for the children, to nurture and support their cognitive, social and motor skills. The donation was made in alignment with Barratt Developments Community Fund, an initiative committed to supporting communities in the areas where the housebuilder has a development under construction.

Barratt Homes has recently commenced work in Copmanthorpe, just three miles from The Snappy Trust’s headquarters. Named Russet Park, this exciting new development will consist of a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom energy-efficient homes with the first homes set to go on sale in summer 2025.

Anne Stamp, Service Worker at The Snappy Trust, commented: "We’re deeply grateful for the generous donation from Barratt Homes Yorkshire East. This donation will play a significant role in enhancing our ability to support disabled children, young people and their families with educational needs through our variety of programmes.”

Leonna Hardcastle, Sales Manager at at Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ upcoming Russet Park development, added: “We are thrilled to support The Snappy Trust, a charity that has been providing support to the children and families within the local community for more than 40 years.

“With two developments in Pocklington and more on the way in Copmanthorpe, Huntington and Wheldrake, we understand how important it is for residents across York to have access to high-quality education as well as any additional support for their children. We hope our donation to The Snappy Trust will make a difference to those accessing their fantastic programmes.”

For more information on The Snappy Trust, please visit: https://www.thesnappytrust.org/

For more information on Russet Park please visit: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev002697-russet-park/

​