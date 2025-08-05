The Manor House Roundhay shortlisted in luxury care home awards
Situated in a beautiful setting close to Roundhay Park, The Manor House Roundhay is an elegant 65-bed home, offering first class residential and dementia care.
Residents enjoy high quality accommodation and a wide range of impressive facilities including a hairdressing and beauty salon, café bar and private dining room.
Each submission into the Luxury Care Home Awards is reviewed to identify facilities that exemplify luxury, innovation and outstanding care.
Ursula Furtenbach-Wilson, Director of Anchor Villages & Care Services South, comments: “We are delighted to have made the shortlist for such a prestigious award, especially as there are some incredible developments alongside us in this category, of amazing quality and diversity. The care home team should be incredibly proud of this achievement.”
District Manager Sarah Roe added: “Since the Manor House Roundhay first opened its doors in 2024, the team have worked incredibly to ensure it feels like home for residents. Their success is demonstrated not only by this achievement, but also by the fact the care home has gone on to receive a 10 out of 10 score in reviews posted on Carehome.co.uk.”
Since its launch in 2016, the Luxury Care Home Awards have received numerous submissions. This year’s winners will be announced at Knight Frank’s Healthcare Property Lunch this autumn.
For more information on Anchor’s The Manor House Roundhay care home, please contact 0800 085 4292.