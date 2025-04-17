The day the alpaca's came to Highfield

Residents at Highfield were pleasantly surprised to see the alpaca’s Mr Bubbles and colin roaming around their garden as Joe’s Owl Encounters and Exotic Zoo paid a visit.

General Manager Luke Owens said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today.We knew that having the mobile zoo here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Patricia was very excited by Mr Bubbles and Colin: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were happy to be stroked by so many of us.”

Highfield care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential care and dementia care for 66 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Residents enjoyed getting the chance to pet Mr Bubbles

Alpaca Wabbits in time for Easter