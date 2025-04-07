Tesco to provide donation bags in Leeds stores this Easter helping families over school holidays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All large stores will have food donation bags for customers to purchase, making it even easier for shoppers to donate to help FareShare and Trussell Aims to tackle food insecurity during school holidays for children who go without free school meal provision

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Tesco customers can pick up an extra bag to put through the checkout this Easter to support families facing financial difficulties during the school holidays.

The popular donation bags pre-packed with healthy long life food items will be available in every large Tesco store across the UK over the Easter break (April 7th to 20th) to make donating the most-needed items easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “With the lack of free school meal provision during the holidays we know that families find it difficult to make ends meet and give their kids nutritious meals.

Tesco to provide donation bags in stores this Easter helping families over school holidays

“Our pre-packed donation bags will give a much needed top up to FareShare and Trussell and make a difference to the lives of thousands of children and their families.”

The Easter Holiday Helps initiative is part of Tesco’s year-round support for schoolchildren as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts campaign. This includes the Fruit and Veg for Schools programme which helps over 400 schools with the highest rates of free school meals by offering grants for purchasing fruit and vegetables from Tesco stores. The scheme helps children to get healthier snack choices and lunch options while they’re at school.

Trussell’s food banks support families year-round – with nearly two-thirds of all their support last year provided to families with children. In 2024, they distributed more than 3.1 million emergency food parcels to people facing hardship – this is an increase of 94% over the past five years. More than 1.1 million of these parcels were for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FareShare is the UK’s largest food redistribution charity, providing good-to-eat surplus food to a wide range of charities and community groups across the UK – three quarters of which support families with children. FareShare’s most recent impact report shows that the food they supply helps children get access to nutritious meals, and two in three parents said their children’s performance in school improved as a result.

Tesco continues to support FareShare and other community groups year-round by redistributing unsold food from all its stores as part of its Community Food Connection programme, which to date has provided more than 220 million meals. Customers can also donate the value of their Clubcard vouchers to either FareShare or Trussell online.

Emma Revie, CEO at Trussell, said: “Our network of food banks distributed more than 1.1 million food parcels for children last year, almost double the amount provided just five years ago and this illustrates the unacceptable levels of hardship that many people are currently facing. No-one should need to turn to a charity for something as essential as food, and as we work towards achieving the long-term change needed, Tesco’s support this Easter will make a real difference to families across the UK.”

Kris Gibbon-Walsh, Chief Executive at FareShare, said: “During the holidays, many families across the UK struggle without access to free school meals, turning to local charities for help. This puts many of the 8,000 charities FareShare supplies food to under increased pressure to meet demand. Any donations from Tesco customers this Easter will enable us to continue getting good food to charities supporting and bringing people together around food, helping to strengthen communities and change lives.”

The most-needed items for FareShare and Trussell are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UHT & powered milk

Tinned meat and fish

Long life fruit juice

Cooking/pasta sauces

Tinned vegetables

Tinned & dried soup

Pasta, rice & noodles

Cereal & porridge

Tea & coffee

Sponge/rice pudding

Launched in 2023, Tesco Stronger Starts is a £8m grant programme, in partnership with Groundwork UK, that boosts funds for extra food and activity equipment to give children across the UK a stronger start in life. The grants help schools, children’s groups and wider community projects provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, and equipment for healthy activities.

x8g3qyt