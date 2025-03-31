Tesco shopper selects Garforth Cricket & Social Club to receive a £5,000 donation.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Garforth Cricket & Social Club is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 donation.

On Saturday, March 15, Tesco customers at Rothwell Leeds Road Esso Express were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

Garforth Cricket & Social Club was one of three local charities that customers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.

Simon Linley, Junior Cricket Manager and Committee Member at Garforth Cricket & Social Club, said: “We are so grateful to Tesco and their customers for choosing us to receive this generous grant. It will make such a difference for children living in and around Garforth who play cricket for the club. The formative years in any person’s life are so important, and we will now get to work in using this money to help local children get as good a start in life as we can give them.”

Over 100 Tesco stores across the country took part in the Golden Grants event, with £500,000 in total being donated to good causes that help children and young people.

Stronger Starts helps schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, as well as purchasing equipment for healthy activities.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco said:

Golden Grants are part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts grant programme, which is delivered in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.