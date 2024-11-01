Tesco is launching free Career Clinics to support over 1,000 people with the valuable life skills and confidence to go forward into work, whether they’re looking for a job at Tesco, or elsewhere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Career Clinics will be hosted throughout the day at Tesco Leeds Seacroft Extra on Tuesday 5 November – part of a number being held at 14 stores across the UK.

At the Career Clinic, participants will be able to build their confidence, understand how application processes work and how to stand out, as well as gain insights into the role of a store colleague and what Tesco looks for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who attends a Career Clinic will be guaranteed an interview at Tesco as part of the supermarket’s festive recruitment drive. This year the supermarket is recruiting 26,000 temporary colleagues to help customers during the busy Christmas period.

Tesco rolls out free Career Clinics in Leeds to support more people into work

Recent research from the Social Market Foundation, sponsored by Tesco, has found that more than 6 million people are unemployed or economically inactive, but who want to work or who could be helped back into work with the right support.

This research reveals how people in this ‘lost workforce’ are struggling to get a foot in the door and often held back by solvable obstacles, such as lack of careers support and confidence in going through the recruitment process.

James Delaney, Store Manager at Leeds Seacroft Extra, said: “We want to give as many people as possible a chance to find flexible and rewarding employment opportunities, as we know how vital good, rewarding work is to people and their families, as well as local economies. We really hope that our Career Clinics will help give people the confidence boost and the skills they need to find a role, whether at Tesco or elsewhere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With thousands of new colleagues joining the business each year, Tesco is committed to providing support for applicants.

In recent years, Tesco has taken steps to remove barriers to employment and increase diversity in its workforce, for example by removing the requirement to submit CVs or complete psychometric testing for frontline roles.

To sign-up for the Career Clinic, go to: https://tes.co/career-clinics