Taylor Wimpey returns for third year as SNAPS Superhero Challenge sponsor

Taylor Wimpey is once again helping Yorkshire youngsters feel like a superhero for a day by sponsoring the SNAPS Superhero Challenge, taking place in Leeds on June 29.

The annual event is organised by the SNAPS charity, which provides support services for children with additional needs of all kinds and their families. It gives those children the chance to dress up like superheroes and run, walk or wheel around the John Charles Athletics track.

Taylor Wimpey is building new homes across Leeds, including at Woodside Vale, near Horsforth, and Morwick Springs, in east Leeds, and has donated £500 towards the event for the third year running.

SNAPS Corporate Partnerships Manager Debbie Hardy said: “We’re so grateful to Taylor Wimpey for once again sponsoring our Superhero Challenge. SNAPS' services receive no Government funding so we rely on generous donations like this to support us.

SNAPS Corporate Partnerships Manager Debbie Hardy with Amayah Harding, supporting this year's Superhero Challenge

“Last year was our biggest event yet, with more than 100 children and families joining in with our superhero party, and we hope this year will be even better.

“Our accessible and inclusive ‘fun run’ style family event gives children with additional needs the chance to feel like a superhero for the day. It’s always so heartwarming to see the children in their outfits and to hear their families cheering them on.”

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Superhero Challenge once again. SNAPS does so much good work in the communities where we build and we hope that our donation helps them to raise funds to support even more people.”

All ages and abilities are welcome to join the SNAPS Superhero Challenge, and children can decide on their own distance target around the 400m athletics track. Those requiring an accessibility aid such as a wheelchair, walker or pushchair can also wheel their way around. Children will also receive a Challenge medal and goodie bag.

Other activities on the day include a bouncy castle, inclusive football sessions with Leeds United Foundation and rugby with Leeds Rhinos Foundation coaches, face painting, a silent disco, craft and sensory activities and games.

Families can register for the Superhero Challenge for free if they commit to raising £47 or more in sponsorship. This would support the cost of a physiotherapy session for a child with additional needs. People can find out more about SNAPS at www.snapsyorkshire.org

To find out more about the homes Taylor Wimpey is building around Leeds people can visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/leeds.