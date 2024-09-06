Taylor Wimpey returns as Superhero Challenge sponsor

Taylor Wimpey is again helping Yorkshire youngsters feel like a superhero for a day by sponsoring the SNAPS Superhero Challenge, taking place in Leeds this weekend.

The annual event is organised by the SNAPS charity, which provides support services for children with additional needs of all kinds and their families. The Superhero Challenge takes place every year, giving those children the chance to dress up like superheroes and run, walk or wheel around the John Charles Athletics track. This year’s event takes place on Sunday 8th September.

Taylor Wimpey is building new homes across Leeds, including at Woodside Vale in Horsforth and Morwick Springs in east Leeds, and has donated £500 towards the event for the second year running. The housebuilder also gave copies of its ‘Ecotastic’ activity books to go in the goodie bags given out to the entrants.

SNAPS Corporate Partnerships Manager Debbie Hardy visited Woodside Vale this week. She said: “We’re so grateful to Taylor Wimpey for once again sponsoring our Superhero Challenge. SNAPS' services receive no Government funding so we rely on generous donations like this to support us.

SNAPS Corporate Partnerships Manager Debbie Hardy visits Taylor Wimpey’s Woodside Vale development

“It’s always so heartwarming to see the children in their outfits feeling like heroes as they make their way around the track, and to hear their families cheering them on. We can’t wait for this weekend’s event.”

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “It was lovely to support the Superhero Challenge last year and we are delighted to be sponsoring the event again.

“SNAPS does so much good work in the communities where we build and we hope that our donation helps them to raise funds to help even more people.”

To find out more about the homes Taylor Wimpey is building around Leeds people can visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/leeds.

People can find out more about SNAPS at www.snapsyorkshire.org.