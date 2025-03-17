Taylor Wimpey helps LATCH continue its vital work in Leeds with donation

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has donated £250 towards a Leeds-based charity that runs a housing refurbishment scheme which supports people who are homeless or in housing need.

LATCH works tirelessly in the Chapeltown, Harehills and Burley areas of the city to renovate derelict and empty houses, turning them into much-needed homes while also helping people settle in and get back on their feet. LATCH staff volunteer their time and resources to renovate the homes, with the group reliant on donations.

Ruth Frost, LATCH Fundraising and Communications Manager, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive this donation from Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire. With running costs higher than ever, support like this is invaluable and helps us ensure we can continue to find and renovate homes for those who need them most.”

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We’re committed to giving back to the communities in which we build and we were pleased to be able to offer this donation to LATCH, a fantastic charity that does amazing work in providing homes for those in need in Leeds. We hope our donation goes some way to helping them to continue their vital services.”

LATCH CEO James Hartley pictured outside transformed property No. 42

This donation from Taylor Wimpey underscores the housebuilder's commitment to supporting the local communities in which it builds, enriching lives beyond its developments.

