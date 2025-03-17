Taylor Wimpey helps LATCH continue its vital work in Leeds with donation
LATCH works tirelessly in the Chapeltown, Harehills and Burley areas of the city to renovate derelict and empty houses, turning them into much-needed homes while also helping people settle in and get back on their feet. LATCH staff volunteer their time and resources to renovate the homes, with the group reliant on donations.
Ruth Frost, LATCH Fundraising and Communications Manager, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive this donation from Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire. With running costs higher than ever, support like this is invaluable and helps us ensure we can continue to find and renovate homes for those who need them most.”
Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We’re committed to giving back to the communities in which we build and we were pleased to be able to offer this donation to LATCH, a fantastic charity that does amazing work in providing homes for those in need in Leeds. We hope our donation goes some way to helping them to continue their vital services.”
This donation from Taylor Wimpey underscores the housebuilder's commitment to supporting the local communities in which it builds, enriching lives beyond its developments.
Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire is building several developments in the Leeds area, including its Woodside Vale development. Woodside Vale brings a collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes all in Taylor Wimpey’s Elite house type styles.
For more information about Woodside Vale and the homes available, please visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/leeds/woodside-vale.
For more information about Latch and their work, please visit www.latch.org.uk.