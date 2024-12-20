Taylor Wimpey donates 192 washbags to homeless people in Leeds this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has donated 192 washbags to homeless charity, St George’s Crypt, in Leeds.

Employees of the homebuilder spent several weeks supporting the washbag initiative led by CRASH, a national charity that helps the homeless. The initiative aims to provide vulnerable people around the UK with essential toiletry items including toothpaste, shower gel and sanitary products.

A total of 192 washbags were collected by employees based at Taylor Wimpey’s regional office in Wakefield. The bags were donated to St George’s Crypt on 13th December.

This initiative is the latest that Taylor Wimpey has championed in support of CRASH who are one of six national charities that the developer works with each year.

Trisha Pickersgill, Chief Executive at CRASH, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Taylor Wimpey support our mission to ensure homeless people in need have access to necessary, vital toiletry products. It has been fantastic to see so many employees take part and how the business has used its national presence to reach all corners of the UK with its donations. We know these items make a real difference to vulnerable people and the teams involved should be incredibly proud of their hard work.”

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “It’s really important for us to make positive contributions to the communities where we build new homes and the work that CRASH and St George’s Crypt do is such a fantastic cause to get behind, especially at Christmas time. We’re really proud of how the team has supported the washbag initiative and with such a large number being donated, we hope they make a real difference to those in need.”

CRASH is one of Taylor Wimpey’s national charity partners, more information can be found here: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/corporate/sustainability/responsible-and-resilient-business/charity-partnerships

For more information on CRASH and the work they do, please visit: https://www.crash.org.uk