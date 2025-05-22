Take Kevin’s lead by tackling the Great North Run for Support Dogs

Kevin Strauther after successfully completing last year's Great North Run

Kevin Strauther is such a staunch Support Dogs supporter, he’s had a super-pooch named after him.

Not only that - Kevin is taking on his second Great North Run in honour of the Sheffield-based good cause, which trains and provides specialist assistance dogs to support people with a range of challenging medical conditions.

He hopes others will follow his lead by signing up for a Support Dogs charity place in the event.

Kevin, of Aston, Rotherham, raised £964 for Support Dogs in last year’s event, and he hopes to top this in this year’s iconic half-marathon from Newcastle to South Shields, on Sunday, September 7.

Wendy Martin with now-retired support dog Kevin

The 43-year-old is an audit director whose employers, PwC, raised enough funds for the charity to enable the professional services firm to name a support dog after Kevin around eight years ago after an office-wide vote.

Canine Kevin went on to become a disability assistance dog for client Wendy Martin in Birmingham, who has limited mobility due to disc degeneration in her spine and neck, osteoarthritis and fibromyalgia and uses a wheelchair.

The pooch has recently retired and is now enjoying some well-deserved paws-up time while successor support dog Penny helps Wendy.

Kevin, who has met Wendy at a London event, said: “I’ve always had a huge affinity for Support Dogs – it’s a national charity based in Sheffield, not far from where I live.

Kevin Strauther just before last year's Great North Run

“I’ve been lucky to attend a number of events to hear stories from the clients having benefitted from the dogs and I think the stories are amazing and touch the heartstrings.”

Kevin, who has a Labradoodle called Amber, added that his mother-in-law, who has Multiple Sclerosis, is in the early stages of having her pet dog assessed as a support dog.

In a call to fellow runners, Kevin, whose wife Nicola and daughters Niamh, 14, and 12-year-old Erin will be supporting him from the Tyneside sidelines, said: “I’d encourage anyone to do it.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, it’s the best atmosphere I’ve ever had at any run.

“It’s fantastic to see charities supported at the Great North Run. Wearing the Support Dogs vest last year and having people shout my name and support for Support Dogs, it was amazing.”

Danny Anderson, Support Dogs’ head of fundraising, said: “Every year, we have many runners taking on the Great North Run for our charity, and afterwards they all say how much of a thrill it was.

“We’re honoured beyond belief that they are lacing up their trainers to not only achieve their own personal fitness goals but to also help people affected by challenging medical conditions, via our amazing dogs.”

Anyone wishing to run for Support Dogs needs to raise a minimum fundraising target of £325, £600 for a team of two, or £1,500 for a group of five.

To sponsor Kevin, please visit https://ajbellgreatnorthrun2025.enthuse.com/pf/kevin-strauther

To register your interest to run for Support Dogs in this year’s Great North Run, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk/great-north-run-2025