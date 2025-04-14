Tadcaster care home hosts menopause coffee morning
The coffee morning focused on the impact of perimenopause on the skin, offering practical advice for skincare before, during, and after menopause. Attendees also learned essential tips for maintaining skin health and were guided on the key safety questions to ask when considering professional treatments such as fillers or Botox.
Highfieldhas built up an excellent reputation in its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.
General Manager, Luke Owensof Highfield, said: “Today has been all about understanding menopause, not just for managing symptoms but for empowering women to make informed choices about their health and wellbeing during every stage of their life, Highfield is part of the local community and welcomes events to support all individuals”
