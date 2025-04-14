Tadcaster care home hosts menopause coffee morning

By Ruth Hardy
Contributor
Published 14th Apr 2025, 10:53 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 10:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Highfield Care Home in Tadcaster recently hosted a special menopause coffee morning, welcoming local community members for an open and supportive conversation. The event featured guest speaker Donna Dabell from Flawless by Donna, who shared insights and advice to help those navigating the challenges of menopause.

The coffee morning focused on the impact of perimenopause on the skin, offering practical advice for skincare before, during, and after menopause. Attendees also learned essential tips for maintaining skin health and were guided on the key safety questions to ask when considering professional treatments such as fillers or Botox.

Highfieldhas built up an excellent reputation in its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

General Manager, Luke Owensof Highfield, said: “Today has been all about understanding menopause, not just for managing symptoms but for empowering women to make informed choices about their health and wellbeing during every stage of their life, Highfield is part of the local community and welcomes events to support all individuals”

Donna Dabell - Flawless by DonnaDonna Dabell - Flawless by Donna
Donna Dabell - Flawless by Donna

Highfield care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential care and dementia care for 66 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Related topics:TadcasterHighfield
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice