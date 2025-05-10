Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “life changing” community centre in Leeds is looking to continue expanding its offerings after receiving an incredible £117,500 lottery grant.

Swinnow Community Centre was taken over a year ago by husband and wife couple Will and Lucy Munton after the eight-year stewardship of Yvonne Allman.

Will said: “Yvonne had run it really successfully but I think it had just dwindled down with volunteers dropping off.

“She had done a wonderful job but it just needed a refresh.”

The couple have plenty of pedigree that made them ideally placed for the role, having done a range of charity work and volunteered in India on and off for eight years.

Lucy said: “It’s like everything we are used to doing so it was a no brainer to take it on.”

Though they had not lived in Swinnow before, Lucy said that they felt it could do with their help as they discovered the scale of issues faced including unemployment, social isolation, anti-social behaviour, single parent families and drug use.

Lucy said: “There’s very little hope in this area. We wanted to provide a place that would get people out of their houses.”

The centre relaunched in May last year with a new team of volunteers in place and a range of new offerings, which were picked after consultation with the community on what they needed.

Lucy said: “We have built the centre around three key areas that we identified; great youth work, community cohesion and skills building.”

The centre runs regular activities like stay-and-play, youth clubs, SEN parent support, and community events. There’s also a community café on Thursdays, which was in full swing with visitors enjoying full English breakfasts for just £5 when we visited.

Will said: “We are trying to bring hope, love and service to the community. It’s about loving each other and working together to move past mistakes.”

Among those who have flourished while volunteering at the centre, which has received over 9,000 visitors in the last year, is Craig Newnes, who said: “I was asked to change a lightbulb and have been here ever since.

“Before I was sat at home depressed watching the days go and this place has mentally changed me.”

Craig, who helps with the youth clubs as well as maintenance at the centre, added: “I never thought I was depressed but I look back now and this has probably saved my life. I used to be short with the missus, short with the kids, and this meant I could get out and do something instead of wallowing.

“It’s great to feel like I’m making a difference for a mix of people.”

Trish Midgley, who was enjoying her morning at the centre when we stopped by, said that the Muntons have “done an absolutely excellent job” since taking over, adding: “There’s a lot of families in need and it’s so helpful for the community to have this here.

“It is so welcoming, and the food is really good quality.”

Things look to only get better for the centre and those who use it after it received a £117,500 funding award from the National Lottery Community Fund to help grow and sustain vital services over the next two years.

The investment will go towards supporting four key staff positions; a centre manager and three project coordinators focused on youth and families, buildings and facilities, and community cohesion.

Will said he was “over the moon” with the funding, adding: “It marks a major milestone in our journey to create a thriving, inclusive space for everyone in Swinnow.

“This gives us the foundation to build a future that’s driven by the community, for the community.”

