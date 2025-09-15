Supporters help children’s hospice edge within £600,000 of ambitious target

Martin House Children’s Hospice has reached a major £1.4 million milestone in public donations, marking a significant step forward in its £21.9m million redevelopment project, THE BUILD.

Launched in April 2024, the transformation of the Boston Spa-based hospice will ensure it can continue providing vital respite and end-of-life care to children and young people for years to come. Over the past 16 months, a strong wave of donors has driven steady progress toward the hospice’s ambitious £2 million public fundraising target, first announced last year by former England men’s football manager, Sir Gareth Southgate.

Following the completion of the Children’s Wing back in April this year, THE BUILD is now in its second phase, which will include the installation of a hydrotherapy pool, designed to manage children’s symptoms, ease muscle spasms, and provide freedom for children with movement disorders, while providing essential time for family bonding.

The new Children’s Wing built in phase one of THE BUILD.

Vicki Greensmith, Director of Clinical Services at Martin House Children’s Hospice, said: “The public support we’ve received since launching THE BUILD has been inspiring. As we approach the final stretch, it’s important we recognise the life-changing difference these donations are making.

“Advances in medicine mean more children and young people with life shortening conditions are living for longer and with increasingly complex needs.

“Our building, facilities, and services must continuously evolve to meet these needs, so we are asking the people of Yorkshire to help us reach our £2 million target, so we can complete this essential £21.9m project by winter.”

The new hydrotherapy pool will support children like Ava, who was born with a rare gene deletion and is unable to sit or walk, by aiding her physiotherapy. For six-year-old twins Ruby and Sophia, whose rare neurological condition causes breathing issues and full body paralysis, the addition of hoists, warm water, and a calming environment will allow them to enjoy the water safely alongside their little brother, Alex, for the first time.

HARIBO UK is a headline sponsor of THE BUILD and has continued to contribute vital funding and visibility to the appeal.

Jon Hughes, Managing Director at HARIBO UK & Ireland, said: “As a proud Yorkshire business, it’s been a privilege to support Martin House as headline sponsor of THE BUILD. Now in its 17th year, our partnership with the charity continues to create special moments of childlike happiness for families in West Yorkshire.

We’ve already seen that Martin House and THE BUILD can transform lives, and the addition of the hydrotherapy pool will be a powerful step forward, bringing comfort, relief, and moments of joy to those who need it most.”

As THE BUILD nears its final phase, Martin House is calling on the public to help bring this transformative project to life.

Every donation brings the hospice one step closer to completing this vital project, to donate, please visit: https://www.martinhouse.org.uk/thebuild