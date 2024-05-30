Superheroes support NSPCC fundraising in Leeds

Superheroes joined NSPCC supporters at a collection in Leeds ahead of the charity’s flagship fundraising day.

Spider-Man, Deadpool and Iron Man helped collect more than £400 from generous shoppers at the Trinity Centre ahead of Childhood Day.Childhood Day, on June 7, will see the NSPCC encourage communities, schools and businesses to come together to play their part in supporting children to help them have safe and happy childhoods.Alice Feek, NSPCC fundraiser, said: “We’re hugely grateful to The Cosmaniacs for coming along today. It was brilliant to have the support of superheroes at our first Leeds collection, and they helped us raise an amazing amount. “Our fundraisers will be on the streets of Leeds again this Saturday (June 1), so be sure to say hello if you see us and if you can spare a few pounds, you can help make this year’s Childhood Day collection the best one yet.”To find out more about Childhood Day, including how to take part, go to www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us