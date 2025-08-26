Summer festivities kick off at Amazon in Leeds

The festivities mark the end of a busy period for Amazon colleagues delivering smiles for people across the UK.

Attendees marked the occasion with fairground rides, face painting and food, arranged as a thank you to the team for going above and beyond in their work for customers throughout the year.

Maya Penfold team member at Amazon in Leeds who attended the summer party, spoke about the event:

“Today was one of the best summer celebrations yet. We had a blast on the rides, and I’m very thankful to my colleagues who organised everything. It’s always nice to know our work together is appreciated, and a chance to celebrate all we’ve achieved in the first half of the year is welcomed.”

Josh Vause, Site Leader at Amazon in Leeds, added: “Our summer party is a highlight in the calendar for us, and an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to inclusion and fun in our workplace. Our team thoroughly enjoyed bringing their friends and families along, which definitely added to the excitement. It also was an opportunity for us to thanks our team for all of their hard work since opening last July, here’s to a brilliant day that will set us up for a fantastic second half of the year.”

