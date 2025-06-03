Sue Ryder thanks volunteers

With the arrival of National Volunteer’s Week (Monday 2nd - Sunday 8th June ’25), the end-of-life care and bereavement charity, Sue Ryder, would like to sincerely thank its retail volunteers for their commitment. By generously donating their time, skills, and knowledge, they make a staggering contribution in helping the charity provide palliative and end-of-life care to people in their own homes and the charity’s hospices, as well as funding its free bereavement support.

Over the last year, the high street has experienced many challenges including soaring energy costs, rising rents and the cost of living squeezing customers.

Despite these challenges, we remain committed to providing a great shopping experience and generating as much money as possible from the goods the public generously donate, but we can’t do it alone.

Through 2024 and 2025, our retail volunteers gave over 1.5 million volunteer hours, equating to a contribution to the charity of almost £17 million. They have continued to stand by us, and we want to recognise the fantastic contribution they make, by offering every opportunity for them to progress and develop in their role.

We have a significant number of Lead Volunteer opportunities nationwide, and in the last year, 64 volunteers have taken up paid positions at Sue Ryder. Not only are our volunteers making a huge, positive difference to their own lives, they play a crucial role in strengthening our charity and ensuring everyone approaching the end of life, or living with grief, can access the support they need.

Our shops create a welcoming space for volunteers to get out and meet new people, gain industry experience, develop their social skills, and support their local community, whilst championing a worthy cause and helping the public to shop sustainably and give something back.

Rose Smith, 82 years old, has been a volunteer at her local Sue Ryder shop for almost 30 years. Rose speaks of the joy it has brought and the many benefits she has experienced. “I thrive on being active and so once I retired, I needed something to keep me busy. I started volunteering at my local Sue Ryder shop and have never looked back.

“The happiness I get from interacting with customers, staff and other volunteers is invaluable to me. Coming into the shop really brightens my day and has a huge positive impact on my well-being. I am there almost 30 years now and have no intention of taking a step back any time soon.”

Sue Ryder is committed to making volunteering a rewarding, inclusive and empowering experience for everybody. We would like to appeal to any of your readers who would like to find out more about joining our team. No matter how much time you have, we would love to hear from you. To make a difference as a Sue Ryder volunteer, please visit www.sueryder.org/Volunteer for more information.

Yours sincerely,

Lucy Swann, Sue Ryder Retail Volunteer Manager