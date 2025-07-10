Sue Ryder stands in solidarity at Leeds Pride March

Sue Ryder is committed to providing inclusive palliative care and grief support, ensuring dignity and respect for every person. Through services like Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley or in people’s homes, the charity remains focused on providing expert and compassionate care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, Sue Ryder is embracing the theme of ‘equality without exception’ and encourages West Yorkshire residents to join them in attending Leeds Pride on 20 July, standing proudly alongside LGBTQ+ patients, staff, volunteers, and supporters.

Debbie Thomas, Retail Regional Manager at Sue Ryder, joined the celebrations at Leeds Pride 2024. Reflecting on her positive experience of the event Debbie shared: “The atmosphere was amazing, and I was so proud to be there alongside my supportive Sue Ryder friends and colleagues. It was such a joy-filled experience, with so much to see and do throughout the day. There were opportunities for us to chat to people about the work that we do at Sue Ryder and to share more about what a compassionate, supportive place it is to work. I would encourage everyone to come along to Leeds Pride on the 20 July.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Ryder’s commitment to equity and inclusion extends beyond Pride celebrations. The charity’s Rainbow Badge initiative, launched in 2023, trains team members in LGBTQ+ identities, terminology, and allyship - creating a safe and welcoming space for everyone. To date, 1,775 Sue Ryder colleagues have completed their Rainbow Badge.

Debbie Thomas and Sue Ryder colleagues attend Leeds Pride 2024

Jayde Newman-Jones, Inclusion, Diversity, and Wellbeing Manager at Sue Ryder, said: “The evidence that LGBTQ+ people have disproportionately worse health outcomes is compelling and consistent. At Sue Ryder, we are committed to providing expert, compassionate care to all individuals while visibly standing with the LGBTQ+ community. Joining a Pride March is an important step in continuing this work.”

For more information about Leeds Pride, taking place on Sunday 20 July visit: leedspride.com

For more information on Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice visit sueryder.org/wheatfields