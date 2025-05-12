Sue Ryder nurse declares the charity's new Bramley shop open

National end-of-life care and bereavement charity, Sue Ryder has officially declared its new shop at Bramley Shopping Centre open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In celebration of International Nurses Day on Monday, May 12, the shop proudly welcomed Nurse, Sally Hudson from the charity’s local Sue Ryder Wheatfields hospice, who cut the ceremonial ribbon to unveil the latest addition to Bramley’s shopping scene.

The brand-new shop, packed with an extended range of quality pre-loved items including clothes, household goods, bric-a-brac, toys, accessories, and new goods, is the newest member of the family at Bramley Shopping Centre, offering customers a budget-friendly and sustainable way to shop, whilst supporting a very worthy cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All money raised will help Sue Ryder provide free bereavement support and palliative care, ensuring that everyone living with grief or approaching the end of life can access the support they need.

Sue Ryder Nurse, Sally Hudson, officially declares Sue Ryder's Bramley shop open. Also pictured are Sue Ryder retail staff.

Commenting on shop’s official opening, Sue Ryder Bramley’s Shop Manager, Jill Chandler said: “After many months of preparation and planning, it is a great honour to finally open our doors to the public and celebrate Sue Ryder’s latest retail development.

“Not only does the area now have a new affordable shopping destination and outlet to help us all shop more sustainably, but we also have another opportunity to give something back. Every item you purchase, every donation you make, goes towards helping Sue Ryder support people through the most difficult time of their lives. Whether that’s dealing with grief after the death of a loved one, or a terminal illness, your contribution can directly help fund the care and support the charity offers.”

Also commenting on officially declaring the shop open, Sue Ryder Nurse, Sally Hudson said: "Every day at our busy hospice, I see the difference that Sue Ryder's expert, compassionate care makes. Whether it is easing pain, managing someone's symptoms or providing emotional support to patients and their families in our beautiful surroundings at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley or out in the community in people's homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sue Ryder Nurses and care teams could not provide this dignity, comfort and care without the fundraising support of our Sue Ryder shops, and the new store opening here in Bramley brings us all a huge boost.

"I want people to know that every item donated, every hour volunteered, and every purchase you make here will directly help us to keep delivering our essential care. On behalf of all the team at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice I want to say a huge thank you."

Luke Hayton-Sollitt, from Horsforth experienced first-hand the expert care that Sue Ryder delivers. In 2021, his dad was cared for at home by the charity’s nurses, having been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"The nurses took so much pressure off us and allowed us to actually spend that quality time with my dad so we could still be side by side and continue those conversations that we’d have. I didn’t realise how lucky I was at the time. There are a lot of people who don’t have that service. Where would everyone be without the support of charities like Sue Ryder? It’s a scary place to think what the world would be like without them."

Sue Ryder’s new shop is located at Bramley Shopping Centre and is open 9.30am to 5pm, Mon-Sat and 10am-4pm on Sundays.