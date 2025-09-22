Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space in Cullingworth to open its doors next week

Janice Stephenson at Cullingworth Village Hall

More West Yorkshire residents will be able to access free, informal peer-to-peer bereavement support from next week when Sue Ryder launches its brand-new Grief Kind Space in Cullingworth.

Grief Kind Spaces are weekly, in-person drop-in sessions that provide a safe, informal, and supportive place for people to come together and share their experiences of grief, helping attendees to feel heard and less alone.

The new Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space will launch on Monday 29 September and run weekly from 10am to 12pm at Cullingworth Village Hall, 12 Lodge Street, Cullingworth, BD13 5HB. The palliative and bereavement support charity also currently hosts spaces in Baildon, Skipton and Bingley.

Andy Longden, Volunteer Coordinator at Sue Ryder, said: “Sue Ryder’s vision is to provide grief support for everyone who needs it, and I am delighted that with the support of Cullingworth Village Hall we can open another Grief Kind Space providing more vital bereavement support to more people in West Yorkshire.

“Our Grief Kind Spaces are welcoming, inclusive, and open to anyone over 18 who has experienced any kind of bereavement at any time. Whether you want to attend regularly to connect with others in similar situations or drop in for a quick chat you will receive a warm welcome. There is no need to register - just pop along!”

And, as the Grief Kind Spaces continue to grow, the charity is on the look-out for more local volunteers to join them and help make a difference.

Andy added: “All of our sessions are run out in the community with the help of trained volunteers, and we are looking for more people to join the team in Cullingworth, Baildon, Skipton and Bingley.

“You don't need to have experience or have done anything like this before – full training will be provided. You just need to be over 18 years old and have a few hours to share.

“If this sounds like something you would like to be involved in, I would encourage you to get in touch.”

Sue Ryder's Grief Kind Space in Bingley is open every Thursday from 10am until 12 noon at Bradford & Bingley Sports Club, Wagon Lane, Bingley, BD16 1LT.

Sue Ryder's Grief Kind Space in Skipton is open every Friday from 10am until 12 noon at Fisher Medical Practice, Coach Street, Skipton, BD23 1EU.

To find out more about becoming a Grief Kind Space volunteer visit sueryder.org/GKVolunteer or email [email protected]