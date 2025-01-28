Students make a point by voting for a firm favourite

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular student accommodation building in Leeds that opened in 2018 has been crowned the best place to live at an awards event that celebrates the city’s best buildings and landlords.

Voted for by students living in properties across the city, Blenheim Point in Leeds won the ‘best purpose-built building’ award. York based S Harrison, which developed the building and runs it, was also presented with the runner up prize in the ‘best purpose-built building provider’ category.

The Rate Your Landlord scheme is run as a partnership between Leeds University Union, Unipol Student Homes, University of York and York St John University. It is supported by eight other universities, colleges and student unions. The awards ceremony was held at The Pyramid Theatre at the Leeds University Union.

Ann Scott, managing director at York based S Harrison, said: “The Rate Your Landlord scheme gives students a platform to share their personal experiences of the buildings they live in and of the service provided by their landlords.

“Voting on how happy and comfortable they are in their homes, as well as how repairs, safety, security and deposit handling are managed, gives vital feedback, and we are thrilled to have been recognised by the people who really matter – the students themselves.”

It is the second time that S Harrison has been recognised in the awards. In 2023, the property company was named as the city’s best purpose-built student accommodation provider.

Ann added: “We provide 180 en-suite bedrooms over seven floors, in 29 cluster apartments, designed specifically for overseas and postgraduate students and we are consistently oversubscribed.

“Each summer we receive more than 600 enquiries from people keen to live at Blenheim Point and this award is a testament to the design and management of this building, which is on Blenheim Walk - just a few minutes’ walk from The University of Leeds.”

Blenheim Walk also provides a range of communal facilities including study rooms, a games area, common room, a spacious green courtyard and cycle parking.

Blenheim Point’s manager, Brenda Bowland, said: “There was plenty of competition in both the award categories we were recognised in, which makes these latest achievements even more notable. We work hard to make sure our international students feel happy, safe and cared for here, they are a long way from home, and we pride ourselves on providing a first-rate building and service, so they can get on with their studies and enjoy a comfortable home from home.”