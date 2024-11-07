Strata take on epic race across the UK for Leeds charity

A team of staff from housebuilding company Strata are taking on a ‘Race Across the UK’ challenge to raise funds for Leeds-based children’s charity SNAPS this weekend.

Inspired by the BBC TV series ‘Race Across the World’, participants from Strata and its supply chain partners will be split into teams of three and taken to an undisclosed UK location. With a budget of just £50 per team, they will then have to work through the night to find their way back to Strata’s Head Office in Doncaster.

Taking place on Saturday, 9th November, the challenge will have strict rules in place, limiting miles by transport types and access to smart technology. There will also be awards along the way for those who successfully complete certain tasks.

SNAPS, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, supports children with additional needs and their families through physiotherapy, leisure services and a supportive environment. SNAPS receives no statutory funding to deliver its services, and all funds raised from Strata’s Race Across the UK will go towards the charity’s vital work.

Gemma Smith, CEO of Strata, says: “Having a positive impact in the communities we work is part of who we are at Strata. We chose SNAPS as our charity of the year because of the amazing work they do, and it’s been so wonderful to see the team rally together and get involved to raise money for such a good cause.

“We’ve taken on the Yorkshire Three Peaks, Sheffield Half Marathon, a football tournament, golf day, bake off and much more, but I think this is set to be one of the biggest challenges yet. The teams will be seriously put to the test and will need resourcefulness, resilience and good teamwork to complete this exciting challenge!”

Lisa Morton, Head of Fundraising at SNAPS, said: “The team at Strata are always willing to go the extra mile to support us at SNAPS and this event is certainly no exception!

“We are so grateful to everyone taking part in this epic challenge and wish everyone taking part the best of luck. Their incredible efforts will help us to make a real difference to the lives of the children and families we support.”

To donate to Strata’s Race Across the UK for SNAPS, visit:https://snapsyorkshire.enthuse.com/pf/strata-race-across-the-uk