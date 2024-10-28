Stamford Bridge Beaumont gives back to their local emergency services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at Stamford Bridge Beaumont Care Home have opened up their doors to welcome the emergency services personnel in their local area.

As a way of saying thank you to the paramedics, nurses, police officers and other emergency services workers who don’t always have time to go home or back to their workplace on their break, the team and the residents of Stamford Bridge Beaumont will provide free refreshments to all emergency service staff.

Emma Smith, the General Manager of Stamford Bridge Beaumont has extended the invitation throughout the local area, stating that “to say thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Stamford Bridge Beaumont are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.

"We are pleased to offer all of our local service workers who stop in tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, delicious homemade cake and biscuits and a healthy selection of fruit, available free of charge. Our comfortable facilities include free Wi-Fi and service with a smile; do stop in and say hi, we would be delighted to see you!”

Stamford Bridge Beaumont care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Stamford Bridge Beaumont provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.