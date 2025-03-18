St Patrick's day gets the green light at local care home

Residents and staff at Mount Vale Care Home in Northallerton celebrated all things Irish for St Patrick’s Day this week. The home was decorated with shamrocks and everyone dressed in green to mark the day

Held on March 17, Saint Patrick's Day actually observes the death of St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, but the day has come to be a huge celebration of Irish heritage and culture.

Staff and residents at the home marked the day by making shamrock decorations, learning some Irish words and phrases, going on a virtual tour of Ireland, listening to a live performance by popular vocalist, Mike Carter who had all the residents and staff up doing an Irish jig, continuing the party with a happy hour where the top voted drink was Guinness. Head Chef Danny prepared a fantastic Irish spread including Irish corn beef hash and cupcakes all washed down with Guinness or an Irish whisky.

General Manager,Trudi Gillespiesaid: “Our residents have all had a brilliant day today, everyonehas enjoyed the festivities – I think we all agree St Patrick’s Day is the best of all the saint’s days! We had a fantastic time listening to Irish music and watching Irish dancing, we sampled some lovely Irish whisky’s too.”

Margaret, resident at Mount Vale Care Homes aid: “It has been a lovely day. I really liked making the shamrock decorations and the virtual tour of Ireland brought back so many memories of holidays, it was wonderful to reminisce about the trips we had all taken.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Mount Vale care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Mount vale provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 62 residents from respite care to long term stays.