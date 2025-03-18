St Patrick’s Day gets the green light at local care home

By Caroline Beale
Contributor
Published 18th Mar 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 13:52 BST
Residents and staff at Cookridge court Care Home in Leeds celebrated all things Irish for St Patrick’s Day this week. The home was decorated with shamrocks and everyone dressed in green to mark the day.

Held on March 17th, Saint Patrick's Day actually observes the death of St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, but the day has come to be a huge celebration of Irish heritage and culture.

Staff and residents at the home marked the day, starting off with some wonderful performance from Nadine Martin Academy of Irish Dance based in Leeds. Children of all ages visited the home to showcase a variety of Performances for everyone to enjoy. The day was finished off by a St Patricks Day party with live music from Ukulele Henry. Everyone gathered together for a good old Irish jig and a singalong to some welcome known classics. Our Chef prepared a fantastic Irish spread all washed down with Guinness or an Irish whiskey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

General Manager, Karen Francis said: “Our residents have all had a brilliant day today, everyone has enjoyed the festivities – I think we all agree St Patrick’s Day is the best of all the saints’ days! We had a fantastic time listening to Irish music and watching Irish dancing, we sampled some lovely Irish whiskeys too.”

St Patricks Day Fun at Cookridge Courtplaceholder image
St Patricks Day Fun at Cookridge Court

Joan Heron, resident at Cookridge Court Care Home said: “It has been a fantastic and wonderful day. I have loved everything we have got up to, but especially the performances from the Irish Dance School. The day was finish by a well-loved performer, Ukulele Henry who we all love.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Related topics:ResidentsLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice