St John Ambulance appeals for youth volunteers across Thirsk and Northallerton

St John Ambulance, the leading first aid charity, is looking for enthusiastic and committed people in many areas of Thirsk & Northallerton to volunteer as Youth Leaders and Youth Helpers. Successful applicants will need to give a minimum of two hours each month and will work with the charity’s young volunteers – Cadets (aged 10 to 17) and Badgers (aged 5 to 11) – and guide them as they develop into the next generation of first aiders.

The St John unit in Thirsk & Northallerton has vacancies for 5 Youth Leaders/Helpers to work with the Cadets.

Youth Leader and Youth Helper opportunities also exist at St John units across the Yorkshire Dales.

Cycle responder with Bertie Badger and volunteers

Successful applicants for Youth Leader roles begin their volunteering journey as Youth Helpers and with more training and experience have opportunities to progress to Youth Leader positions and deliver first aid duties in the community and at events.

No prior first aid or volunteering experience is needed as all necessary training (such as First Aid and safeguarding) will be provided. Applicants for the Youth Leader and Youth Helper roles must be aged 18 or over and will need to pass an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service check. As a volunteer, you'll get lots of development opportunities, and access to exclusive discount sites like Blue Light Card.

Ben, Youth Leader at St John Ambulance, said: "We have some great opportunities throughout Thirsk & Northallerton for enthusiastic and committed adults to volunteer with St John and help our young volunteers as they train with us. Many of these young people go on to degrees and careers in healthcare and they tell us that they get so much out of volunteering with us and learning first aid and a wide range of other skills. We're looking forward to welcoming new Youth Helpers and Leaders to the St John family in Thirsk & Northallerton and to getting them started on their volunteering journey with us."

To learn more about the Youth Leader and Youth Helper roles and to apply, please visit

Young volunteers demonstrating CPR to the community

Youth leader

Youth helper

For an informal chat about any of the available roles, please contact Ben at [email protected].