Spring family fun at Amazon in Wakefield

By Ella Magee
Contributor
Published 29th Apr 2025, 09:55 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 10:14 BST
Spring family fun at Amazon in WakefieldSpring family fun at Amazon in Wakefield
Spring family fun at Amazon in Wakefield
The team at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Wakefield hosted a spring-themed family fun day for employees and their families.

Amazon employees, partners and children visited the Wakefield site for a spring celebration. Activities included Easter crafts, painting, and visiting the bees that live on site, bringing smiles to guests young and old.

Gill Fedorov, General Manager at Amazon in Wakefield, said: “We all had such a great afternoon, and it was fantastic to see so many colleagues enjoying time with their friends and families. I’d like to thank our team and their little ones for coming along and making it a brilliant day.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Zeeshan Aftab, who works at Amazon in Wakefield, added: “It was great to bring my family along to see where I work and have a great time together. We had a fun-filled time celebrating spring – thank you, Amazon!”

Related topics:AmazonWakefield
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice