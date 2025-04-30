Spirit of the 1940s – Yorkshire care homes invite community to honour VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five Yorkshire care homes are opening their doors to the community to mark 80 years since the end of World War Two.

The care homes operated by Care UK are welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day with their very own 1940s-themed street parties.

The care homes hosting an event in the area include:

Chapter House, in Beverly, on Monday May 5 from 12.30pm-4pm

Chocolate Works, in York, on Wednesday May 7 from 2pm-4 pm

Harcourt Gardens, in Harrogate, on Thursday May 8 from 2pm-4 pm

Mayfield View, in Ilkley, on Thursday May 8 from 2pm-4pm

The Terrace, in Richmond, on Thursday May 8 from 7pm

Care UK residents gear up for their VE-Day celebrations

VE Day was celebrated on 8th May 1945, after Prime Minister Winston Churchill made an announcement on the radio that the war in Europe had come to an end. This emotional news sparked celebrations across the country, with many taking to the streets for spontaneous parties.

The team at all five homes have been hard at work organising their own special commemorative event, which will see residents and guests enjoy an afternoon of delicious food, entertainment and dancing as they embrace the spirit of the 1940s.

Rob Hall, Home Manager at Chapter House, said: “We’re passionate about building and maintaining relationships within our community here at Chapter House, so we’re pleased to be opening our doors to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day for a special day of sharing memories.

“Reminiscence activities are a great way for older people, especially those living with dementia, to connect with those around them and help maintain a sense of identity. In the run up to the day, residents have been sharing their own stories and it’s been inspiring to hear everyone’s experiences and memories from wartime Britain.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our friends and neighbours into Chapter House for a day to remember.”

Chapter House, Chocolate Works, Harcourt Gardens, The Terrace and Mayfield View have been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence. The homes have been configured into a series of neighbourhoods to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities and encourage social interaction among the residents. There is also plenty of space, both indoors and out, for relaxation and recreation.