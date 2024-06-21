Spire Leeds Hospital steps into the future of joint replacement with robotic-assisted surgery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Continued investment means that VELYS™ robotic-assisted surgery is the latest addition to the innovative orthopaedic service the hospital has to offer.

Spire Leeds Hospital is proud to be the second facility in the UK, and the first in Yorkshire to offer VELYS™ robotic-assisted surgery. The VELYS™ robotic-assisted solution offers the best of both worlds; the control of a highly skilled consultant coupled with pioneering robotic technology.

Every knee is different, as is every patient requiring a knee replacement procedure. The technology helps surgeons perform a knee replacement with the use of data that’s tailored to each patient’s anatomy. To avoid removing healthy bone tissue, a robotic arm guides the surgeon. While the procedure is taking place, VELYS™ gives real-time feedback to the surgeon to make sure there is a high degree of precision and accuracy in placing the implants.

The enhanced level of precision and accuracy may lead to improved outcomes, increased mobility and a faster recovery.

Spire Leeds Hospital has three consultant surgeons currently trained to operate with this technology. The Hospital remains committed to driving clinical excellence through innovative technologies and collaborative partnerships, reaffirming its position as a leader in orthopaedic surgery.

Mr Veysi Veysi, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at Spire Leeds Hospital who performed the first case this week said: “VELYS™ is the latest and most advanced robotic-assisted technique for knee replacements. It will allow improved accuracy in assessing each patient’s knee, correcting the damage done by arthritis and placing the implants in the ideal place for that individual's knee.”