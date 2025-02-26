‘Specs – tacular’ charity challenge

Shell Wilks from Pudsey donned a different pair of novelty glasses every day for a month all with ‘a view’ to raising money for Sue Ryder, which runs Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley.

The Clinical Technician and Dispenser for Specsavers was an ‘eye-deal’ person to take on such a ‘visionary’ challenge – donning pairs of glasses in the shape of everything from flamingos to pineapples and everything in-between!

Since 2021 Shell has completed four amazing challenges in aid of Sue Ryder, including Mad Hat March, where she wore a different hat each day for a month, and Mad Moustache March, creating a new moustache and beard for each day of March too.

Shell is determined to keep raising as much money as possible for the palliative and bereavement support charity, as she explained: “Sue Ryder means a lot to me as Wheatfields Hospice gave end of life care to my dad, Duncan, five years ago. They were there a few years before that with home visits and afterwards to support me too.”

“Because of what the hospice did for us as a family and for the care they gave my dad, I have made it my mission to do some kind of fundraiser every year since my dad’s passing as a thank you. He was a big personality and a very loveable man. The whole family, including my Mum, Lynda, miss him every day.”

Family, friends and work colleagues all get behind Shell and her fundraising efforts as she explained: “My family and friends are always very supportive and often come up with the whacky ideas! I would also like to thank work directors, KJ and Jamal, who allow me to do my fundraisers in work time (Specsavers in Headingley) and for that I am very grateful, and to all my colleagues for their support too.”

Later in the year Shell will once again be getting into the fundraising spirit, this time lacing up her boots for a brand-new walking challenge all in aid of Sue Ryder, she explained: “The walk will be from Headingly Specsavers to Horsforth taking in the canal, where we scattered dad's ashes, then heading into Leeds to the Town Hall. I’ll head back up through Headingley to finish back at Specsavers.”

Michael Tarbatt, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful that Shell has continued to support us with her incredible fundraisers each year. The total amount that her challenges have raised over years now comes to over £3,000 which is an incredible amount. We are so grateful to supporters like Shell, their support ensures we can continue to provide care to people when they need it most.”

For more information on Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, visit www.sueryder.org/wheatfields

About Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice

At Sue Ryder, we can’t make life’s most difficult moments easy, but we can carry some of the load. For more than 70 years we have been a source of strength and specialist support for anyone living with a life-limiting illness or grief. From giving specialist care and support for someone at the end of their life to helping someone manage their grief, we know there is no one size fits all when it comes to how we cope and the help we need. We campaign for everyone who is approaching the end of their life or grieving to have access to the right support, at the right time and in a way that is right for them. We seek to break down the barriers to talking about dying and grief - so we can all be better prepared and better equipped to be there for each other.

We can make a positive difference during even the darkest of times. Whether in the last months, weeks or days of life, or living with grief, we help people live the best life they possibly can. We are there when it matters and work inclusively with our diverse community in and around Leeds.