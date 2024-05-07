South and West Yorkshire Wing Air Cadets reach new heights in inaugural climbing competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Top rope climbing is a climbing style where the climber is attached to a rope which runs through an anchor system at the top of the climb. This rope is controlled by a belayer at the bottom who takes in slack in the rope. During the competition the grades got progressively more difficult with the final grades ranging from f6b - f6c. Cadets also enjoyed an introduction to bouldering, which is a more intense form of climbing with short, complex routes without the aid of ropes, relying on skill, strength, balance and problem-solving skills.

Each participant began with a warm-up climb to prepare for round one and two of the competition, the best climbers then competed in the semi-final and finals within each age category. Each round involved progressively more difficult climbs with the highest wall being 16.5 metres in height! The event not only tested cadets physical strength but also their mental resilience, strategic thinking and problem solving skills.

Congratulations to the below for placing within the medal positions:

Cadets Taking Part in the Warm Up

Under 15 Females:

1st -Olivia Major (2460)

2nd -Annabelle Sun Chan (2460)

3rd - Sandra Barbu (2357)

Under 15 Males:

1st - Danny Bird (366)

2nd - Samuel Charles (366)

3rd - Mitchell Crowe-Stead (1466)

Over 15 Females:

1st - Gabriella Tredinnick (366)

2nd - Ruby Barrett (366)

3rd - Freya Dunn (2460)

Over 15 Males:

1st - Jake Parry (59)

2nd - Joshua Vickers (2387)

3rd - Gabriel Malone (2387)

Squadron Leader Kat Barton, the Wing Adventure Training Technical Officer, who both planned and oversaw the event, expressed her pride in the Cadets’ performance and gratitude towards the staff: “This has been a fantastic event that showcased some fantastic climbing whilst providing an introduction to climbing for cadets across the wing. This event was very complex to organise and my profound thanks must be extended to the huge staff team for organising this landmark event. Their tireless efforts have been instrumental in the success of this event."

Cadet Warrant Officer Jake Thomas (185 Batley Squadron) said "The wing climbing competition was a unique experience that allowed cadets to compete in an environment that hasn't been done before. All the cadets had a great time and many were hoping this will become an annual event."

Cpl Gabriella Tredinnick (366 King Ecgbert Squadron) said "It was a great day, I got chance to meet friends I hadn't seen all year as well as making many new ones. The routes were really fun and I loved it when we all cheered each other on."

