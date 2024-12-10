Small businesses unite in Hebden Bridge to combat loneliness and hunger this festive season

Hebden Bridge’s small business community is stepping up to spread warmth and kindness this holiday season with a one-day event aimed at supporting those most in need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, December 17, the Methodist Centre will host a heartwarming gathering providing free hot meals and refreshments to all who need them, including the homeless, those on low incomes, the elderly, and anyone feeling the weight of loneliness.

This extraordinary initiative is led by Scott Borrows, owner of Totally Screwed Hardware, and Gordon Frankland, proprietor of the menswear store Frank and Jasper. Together, they have rallied other local businesses to donate food, services, and time to ensure no one is left behind this festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will run from 10am to 4pm, with a wide variety of offerings, including:

New local initiative

Hearty bacon sarnies for breakfast.

Delicious vegetable curry, classic pie and peas, and more.

A variety of hot drinks and cakes to warm the soul.

A host of Hebden Bridge businesses are contributing to the event, including:

Shoulder of Mutton HB

Hebden Sarnies

Tall Poppies

Eastern Spice

R&H Murray Butchers

The Excited Goat

D Gibbon Butchers

Soup Dragon HB

And many more.

Scott Borrows shared: “Hebden Bridge has a strong community spirit, and this event is about coming together to share that spirit with those who may be struggling.”

Welcome Flyer

Gordon Frankland added: “We want people to feel welcome, cared for, and part of something bigger. Whether you’re here for a chat, a meal, or just a cup of tea, we’ll be here for you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event runs from 10am to 4pm at the Methodist Centre. No reservations are required, jjust come as you are and enjoy the food, drinks, and warm company.