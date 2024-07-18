Skatefest Line-Up Revealed - professional riders, competitions, live music, street art and more

Skatefest 2024 will be held at Norton and Malton Skatepark next Saturday in memory of Harry Robinson who passed away in September 2020 when he was only 14 years old.

What you will see on the day: Bands - Hunter Gatherer, Raspberry Jam, Shindig and Wired will all be performing live with a vocal performance from Felix Saunders. DJ's - TDX, Swag, James Avon, Lukey-G, Ricky P, The Layman, Ash Noble, Callum Russell and Will Waltham, Lee Jefferson MC'd by Ryan Swain With sound kindly provided and donated by Dobomusic event Sound, lighting, DJs & AV Free Skate Lesson provided by Ryedale Skate School and The Wave Project North Yorkshire Graffit and Street Art Demonstrations by York artist Ben Walgate - Skate competitions on vert and mini ramp- Best trick competition- Taking part competition Ryan said "This event is going to be absolutely fantastic and has been highly anticipated since we refurbished the skatepark, it's giving local users of the skatepark facility something to look forward to. I have worked tirelessly and relentlessly to secure funding, sponsors and prizes for this event alongside my wife-to-be Samantha Cook and we can't wait to give it all back to the less fortunate and deliver what is set to be an incredible event and celebration of action sports, music, art and culture in our town. I would also like to take the time before the event to thank everybody who has donated something to the event and a huge thank you to all of the local businesses who have come together to make this happen. A special thanks to my fiance Sam Cook for all of her hard work behind the scenes and everyone else who has had a part to play in helping me get this off the ground. This is truly going to be a special day for our community and we are going to make something happen which has never happened before.