Size does matter for male slimmers

A slimming club might be thought of as a woman’s world but a local man here in York is celebrating after losing 10 stone 8 lb at his local Slimming World group. But best of all, he has done that without giving up his favourite foods and still tucks into curries, steaks, burgers, roast dinners, fry-ups, and fish and chips, even enjoying the odd glass of beer too.

Josh who attends his local Slimming World group in Bishopthorpe and has lost says:

“ I was unsure about joining a Slimming World group. I knew I had to lose weight as I was having numerous issues with my health, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, stomach problems as well as a hernia. I was regularly being tested for diabetes as it was borderline and I just ached all over.

I was discussing my weight regularly with the doctor and my wife and one day she just said she was really worried about my health and didn’t want to leave our children without a dad. Slimming World had kept coming up in the discussion and so we decided to go together and support each other.”

“Like most men I thought slimming clubs were for women and expected to be eating nothing but salad. But the minute I walked through the door I realised that nothing could have been further from the truth. I was made very welcome. There’s a real mix of people – men and women of all ages - and we have a great time. Plus with Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan no foods are banned. Instead I’ve learned how to cook healthier versions of my favourite meals like and every week at we share new recipes and handy tips.”

Now I am at my Target weight, chosen by me, life couldn’t be any more different. I don’t have sleep apnea anymore, acid reflux or risk of diabetes. I no longer take medication for my stomach issues and I have reversed my blood pressure issues. I joined a gym and enjoy playing 11 a side football. I feel so much fitter and healthier”

Slimming World Consultant Sue who runs a group in says: “It’s great that we’re able to celebrate our men in group and, without doubt, all of the men in our groups have improved their health. That’s so important because the latest obesity statistics from the Government show that there are more overweight and obese men in England than women – 65 per cent of men are overweight or obese compared to 56 per cent of women.