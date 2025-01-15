Six Generations alive and kicking in Leeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Irish woman from County Mayo who settled in the UK over 60 years ago is brimming with pride that she is still going strong at 89 years of age with six generations behind her.

Raising 17 grandchildren over a 50yr span and managing to make every single one of them feel special and unique in every way.

Her Grandfather emigrated from Athlone, County Westmeath and my Grandmother from Ballina, County Mayo.

A combined total of 28 siblings, Margaret Patricia Malone is the last living member. A woman who devoted her life to her children and their children in turn.